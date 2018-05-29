Karen MorrowActress/singer. Born 15 December 1936
Karen Morrow
1936-12-15
Karen Morrow Biography (Wikipedia)
Karen Morrow (born December 15, 1936) is an American singer – actress best known for her work in musical theater. Her honors include an Emmy Award and a Theatre World Award, and an Ovation Award and five Drama-Logue Award nominations.
