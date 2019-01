JC Brooks Band (formerly JC Brooks & the Uptown Sound) is an American indie soul band from Chicago, Illinois, United States. The band consists of JC Brooks (vocals), Alec Lehrman (guitar), Theodore Berry the IV (bass), Jeremy Tromburg (keyboard), Jovia Armstrong (percussion) and Kevin Marks (drums). Describing their sound as "post-punk soul," the band combines elements of funk, soul, indie rock, R&B, and punk, into a unique take on the soul genre.

