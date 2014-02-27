JC Brooks & The Uptown SoundFormed 2007
JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound
2007
Biography (Wikipedia)
JC Brooks Band (formerly JC Brooks & the Uptown Sound) is an American indie soul band from Chicago, Illinois, United States. The band consists of JC Brooks (vocals), Alec Lehrman (guitar), Theodore Berry the IV (bass), Jeremy Tromburg (keyboard), Jovia Armstrong (percussion) and Kevin Marks (drums). Describing their sound as "post-punk soul," the band combines elements of funk, soul, indie rock, R&B, and punk, into a unique take on the soul genre.
Tracks
I am Trying to Break Your Heart
JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound
I am Trying to Break Your Heart
I am Trying to Break Your Heart
Last played on
I got High
JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound
I got High
I got High
Last played on
Don't Lock The Door
JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound
Don't Lock The Door
