Yanou (born Yann Peifer, 6 March 1974) is a German trance musician and producer. He is most famous for collaborating on DJ Sammy's hit "Heaven" with vocalist Do and for being a member of the popular German trance act Cascada alongside DJ Manian and Natalie Horler. Before Yanou worked with Cascada and DJ Sammy he produced and wrote tracks for "Beam & Yanou" in the late 1990s.
