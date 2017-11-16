The Conet Project: Recordings of Shortwave Numbers Stations is a four (later five) CD set of recordings of numbers stations and noise stations: shortwave (HF) radio stations of unknown origin believed to be operated by government agencies to communicate with deployed spies. The collection is released by Britain's Irdial-Discs record label in 1997, based on the work of numbers station enthusiast Akin Fernandez. The project's name comes from a mishearing of the Czech word konec, or "end", which marks the end of transmissions on the Czech numbers station.[citation needed] In keeping with its "free music philosophy", the Irdial-Discs label made the entire collection available for free to download as a collection of MP3 files (along with a PDF version of the included booklet). Irdial-Discs discontinued the hosting of said files, but still provide links to alternative, active hosts.