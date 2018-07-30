Liz Doherty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/433b1f22-26f2-4b13-a482-b53f9432af6c
Liz Doherty Performances & Interviews
Liz Doherty Tracks
Sort by
LIME HILL/SARAH'S FIDDLE/LAUREL'S REEL/THE MORTGAGE BURN
Liz Doherty
LIME HILL/SARAH'S FIDDLE/LAUREL'S REEL/THE MORTGAGE BURN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Jig of Slurs; The Irish Washerwoman; The Atholl Highlanders
Traditional Irish, Dermot McLaughlin, Ciarán Tourish, Tommy Peoples, Séamus Gibson, Séamus Glackin, Kevin Glackin, Proinsias Ó Maonaigh, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Paula Doohan, Liz Doherty, Tom Robert, Colin Robert, John Robert, Andrew Deyell, Davy Tulloch, Daniel Lapp, Dave Jackson & Alan Clark
The Jig of Slurs; The Irish Washerwoman; The Atholl Highlanders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Jig of Slurs; The Irish Washerwoman; The Atholl Highlanders
Composer
Singer
Last played on
A Dinny McLaughlin Set
Liz Doherty
A Dinny McLaughlin Set
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Dinny McLaughlin Set
Last played on
Irish Washerwoman
Liz Doherty
Irish Washerwoman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Irish Washerwoman
Last played on
Freds Favourite
Liz Doherty
Freds Favourite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freds Favourite
Last played on
Barndances
Liz Doherty
Barndances
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barndances
Last played on
March & Reels: Braes of Castle Grant - Dougall's Sustain - The Kitchen Piper
Liz Doherty
March & Reels: Braes of Castle Grant - Dougall's Sustain - The Kitchen Piper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dougie MacDonalds, The Flood on the Road to Glenties, The Spirit of Wine
Liz Doherty
Dougie MacDonalds, The Flood on the Road to Glenties, The Spirit of Wine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ba' Rag
Liz Doherty
The Ba' Rag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ba' Rag
Last played on
Liz Doherty Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist