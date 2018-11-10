Infinity Ink is a London-based vocal/music production/DJ duo made up of Italian Luca C and Briton Ali Love. They have released music through Hot Creations, Crosstown Rebels and, most recently, Different Recordings. Originally they formed the duo The Benedictions, playing 1960s and 1970s folk rock-inspired music on acoustic guitar. The name of the duo Infinity Ink came when the duo were playing in Moldova on their tour. They noticed a nearby factory that was called 'Infinity Inc'. So they adopted the name changing the "c" to a "k", giving it a completely new twist.

Infinity Ink found fame through two tracks released in 2012. First was "Games" on the Hot Creations label followed by the single "Infinity" on Crosstown Rebels.