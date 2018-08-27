Michi GaiggBorn 22 April 1957
Michi Gaigg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02y4ncy.jpg
1957-04-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4333251a-2d59-45b5-8278-e5a6d7ea9a09
Michi Gaigg Biography (Wikipedia)
Michi Gaigg (born in Schörfling am Attersee, 1957) is an Austrian violinist and conductor. She is founder and conductor of the Baroque orchestras L'arpa festante and L'Orfeo.
Michi Gaigg Tracks
Ouverture & Entree from Serenade No.3 in G minor
Benedict Anton Aufschnaiter, L’Orfeo Barockorchester & Michi Gaigg
Ouverture & Entree from Serenade No.3 in G minor
Composer
Last played on
L'Olimpiade (Overture)
Josef Myslivecek
L'Olimpiade (Overture)
Last played on
Twelve German Dances, WoO 8 (Nos 11 and 12)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Twelve German Dances, WoO 8 (Nos 11 and 12)
Last played on
Overture to Die Zauberharfe (The Magic Harp)
Franz Schubert
Overture to Die Zauberharfe (The Magic Harp)
Last played on
Symphony in A major
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Symphony in A major
Last played on
Oboe Concerto in D minor, Op 9, No 2
Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni
Oboe Concerto in D minor, Op 9, No 2
Last played on
Suite No 1 in C major (Le Journal de Printemps, Op 1)
Johann Caspar Ferdinand Fischer
Suite No 1 in C major (Le Journal de Printemps, Op 1)
Orchestra
Last played on
Les élémens, 'Simphonie nouvelle' (Tambourins)
Jean‐Féry Rebel
Les élémens, 'Simphonie nouvelle' (Tambourins)
Last played on
Konnt' ich nur zu ihm noch sprechen (Miriways: Act 1, Scene 1)
Georg Philipp Telemann
Konnt' ich nur zu ihm noch sprechen (Miriways: Act 1, Scene 1)
Singer
Last played on
Symphony in A "Regensburger"
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Symphony in A "Regensburger"
Last played on
Concerto in E minor for oboe d'amore, strings and continuo
Georg Philipp Telemann
Concerto in E minor for oboe d'amore, strings and continuo
Orchestra
Last played on
Passacaglia & Aria (presto)
Johann Christoph Pez
Passacaglia & Aria (presto)
Last played on
Castor et Pollux: Air des Demons II
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Castor et Pollux: Air des Demons II
Castor et Pollux: Act V Gigue
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Castor et Pollux: Act V Gigue
Castor et Pollux: Menuet I - Tambourin
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Castor et Pollux: Menuet I - Tambourin
Sonata from Concerto No.XI in E minor
Georg Muffat
Sonata from Concerto No.XI in E minor
Last played on
Mozart - Regina coeli K. 127
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Mozart - Regina coeli K. 127
Singer
Orchestra
Last played on
Symphony in G major
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Symphony in G major
Last played on
Les elemens (exceprts)
Jean‐Féry Rebel
Les elemens (exceprts)
Orchestra
Last played on
Le chaos (Les élémens, 'Simphonie nouvelle')
Jean‐Féry Rebel
Le chaos (Les élémens, 'Simphonie nouvelle')
Last played on
Sinfonia in A major, 'Regensburger'
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Sinfonia in A major, 'Regensburger'
Last played on
Symphony in Bflat WV.441
Georg Christoph Wagenseil
Symphony in Bflat WV.441
Symphony in G WV.413
Georg Christoph Wagenseil
Symphony in G WV.413
Symphony in C WV.351
Georg Christoph Wagenseil
Symphony in C WV.351
Symphony in G minor WV 418 3rd mvt
Georg Christoph Wagenseil
Symphony in G minor WV 418 3rd mvt
Gott der Hoffnung erfulle euch - cantata [formerly attrib. Bach as BWV.218]
Georg Philipp Telemann
Gott der Hoffnung erfulle euch - cantata [formerly attrib. Bach as BWV.218]
Last played on
