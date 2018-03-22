Kun Woo Paik
1946-03-10
Kun Woo Paik Biography (Wikipedia)
Kun-woo Paik (born March 10, 1946 in Seoul) is a South Korean pianist. He has performed with multiple orchestras, including the London Symphony Orchestra, the BBC Symphony Orchestra, and the Saint Petersburg Philharmonic.
Nocturne no.6 in D flat, Op.63
Kun Woo Paik
Last played on
Pour bercer un convalescent
Reynaldo Hahn
Last played on
Le Ruban Dénoué: Decrets indolents du hazard, Les soirs d'Albi & Souvenir...Avenir
Reynaldo Hahn
Last played on
Mouvement Perpetuel
Francis Poulenc
Last played on
Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme, BWV 667
Johann Sebastian Bach
Last played on
Piano Sonata in E flat major, Op.81a ‘Les Adieux’
Kun Woo Paik
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1987: Prom 66 - Last Night of the Proms 1987 - in the presence of TRH The Duke and Duchess of York
Royal Albert Hall
1987-09-12T20:17:46
12
Sep
1987
Proms 1986: Prom 52
Royal Albert Hall
1986-09-05T20:17:46
5
Sep
1986
