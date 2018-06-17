Keith Washington (born November 15, 1960) is an American R&B vocalist from Detroit, Michigan who recorded the hit single "Kissing You" in 1991. The song was also used as Background music for an episode on the ABC television soap opera General Hospital. "Kissing You" was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance Male and won a 1992 Soul Train Music Award for Best R&B/Soul Single – Male. The song also topped the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart for one week.

Washington also recorded a duet with Kylie Minogue, their co-composition "If You Were with Me Now" in 1991 (on PWL Records) which reached number 4 in the UK Singles Chart.

Washington branched out in a few acting roles. He starred as himself on the series Martin in an episode called "A Woman with a Past" singing a duet with Tisha Campbell-Martin entitled "The Closer I Get to You" a classic ballad performed and made famous in 1978 by Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway. In addition, Keith had a brief role in the TV soap opera General Hospital as Keith Jasper. He also had a brief role in John Singleton's Poetic Justice, starring Janet Jackson, as a hairdresser named Dexter.