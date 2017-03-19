Paul MoravecBorn 2 November 1957
Paul Moravec
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1957-11-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/43292146-8fae-4e17-a39a-9fe7c1f7a920
Paul Moravec Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Moravec (born November 2, 1957) is an American composer and a University Professor at Adelphi University on Long Island, New York. Already a prolific composer, he has been described as a "new tonalist." He is best known for his work Tempest Fantasy, which received the 2004 Pulitzer Prize for Music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Moravec Tracks
Sort by
Time Gallery: No.3 'Pulse: The feeling of what happens'
Paul Moravec
Time Gallery: No.3 'Pulse: The feeling of what happens'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time Gallery: No.3 'Pulse: The feeling of what happens'
Last played on
Paul Moravec Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist