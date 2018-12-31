Allison MoorerBorn 21 June 1972
Allison Moorer Biography
Allison Moorer (born June 21, 1972) is an American singer/songwriter. She signed to MCA Nashville in 1997 and made her debut on the U.S. Billboard Country Chart with the release of her debut single, “A Soft Place To Fall,” which she co-wrote with Gwil Owen. The song was also featured in Robert Redford’s The Horse Whisperer and as a result was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1999. Allison performed on the Oscars ceremony in the same year. She has made ten albums and has had songs recorded by Trisha Yearwood, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Steve Earle, and Hayes Carll.
Not Dark Yet
Shelby Lynne
Not Dark Yet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlyw.jpglink
Not Dark Yet
Last played on
Not Dark Yet (Radio London Session, 30 Jan 2018)
Shelby Lynne
Shelby Lynne
Not Dark Yet (Radio London Session, 30 Jan 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlyw.jpglink
Not Dark Yet (Radio London Session, 30 Jan 2018)
Last played on
My List
Shelby Lynne
My List
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlyw.jpglink
My List
Last played on
A Soft Place To Fall
Allison Moorer
A Soft Place To Fall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4g.jpglink
A Soft Place To Fall
Last played on
Blood
Allison Moorer
Blood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4g.jpglink
Blood
Last played on
The Color Of A Cloudy Day
Shelby Lynne
The Color Of A Cloudy Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlyw.jpglink
The Color Of A Cloudy Day
Last played on
Both Sides Now
Allison Moorer
Both Sides Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4g.jpglink
Both Sides Now
Last played on
Never Got Off The Ground
Allison Moorer
Never Got Off The Ground
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4g.jpglink
Never Got Off The Ground
Last played on
Days Aren't Long Enough (Bob Harris Country session 04.10.2007)
Steve Earle
Steve Earle
Days Aren't Long Enough (Bob Harris Country session 04.10.2007)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqltw.jpglink
Days Aren't Long Enough (Bob Harris Country session 04.10.2007)
Last played on
If I Were Stronger
Allison Moorer
If I Were Stronger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4g.jpglink
If I Were Stronger
Last played on
Silver Wings
Allison Moorer
Silver Wings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4g.jpglink
Silver Wings
Last played on
Not Dark Yet (Live in Session)
Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer
Not Dark Yet (Live in Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not Dark Yet (Live in Session)
Performer
Last played on
My List
Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer
My List
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My List
Performer
Last played on
Silver Wings
Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer
Silver Wings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silver Wings
Performer
Last played on
Into My Arms
Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer
Into My Arms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Into My Arms
Performer
Last played on
Every Time You Leave
Shelby Lynne
Every Time You Leave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlyw.jpglink
Every Time You Leave
Last played on
Tell Me Baby
Allison Moorer
Tell Me Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4g.jpglink
Tell Me Baby
Last played on
Silver Wings
Shelby Lynne & Alison Moorer
Silver Wings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silver Wings
Performer
Last played on
Send Me an Angel
Allison Moorer
Send Me an Angel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4g.jpglink
Send Me an Angel
Last played on
Have You Ever Seen The Rain
Allison Moorer
Have You Ever Seen The Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4g.jpglink
Have You Ever Seen The Rain
Last played on
Not Dark Yet
Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer
Not Dark Yet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not Dark Yet
Performer
Last played on
I Found A Letter
Allison Moorer
I Found A Letter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4g.jpglink
I Found A Letter
Last played on
Send Down An Angel
Allison Moorer
Send Down An Angel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4g.jpglink
Send Down An Angel
Last played on
Let Go
Allison Moorer
Let Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4g.jpglink
Let Go
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6vwrz
CCA, Glasgow
2015-01-27T19:59:26
27
Jan
2015
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
CCA, Glasgow
Back to artist