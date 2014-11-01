Gary PaxtonBorn 18 May 1939. Died 17 July 2016
Gary Paxton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1939-05-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4320b104-036c-4055-b0a7-f8930354ae20
Gary Paxton Biography (Wikipedia)
Gary Sanford Paxton (born Larry Wayne Stevens; May 18, 1939 – July 17, 2016) was an American record producer, recording artist, and Grammy and Dove Award winning songwriter. Paxton was a member of Skip & Flip and The Hollywood Argyles and was the producer of two number one Billboard Hot 100 singles, "Alley Oop" for The Hollywood Argyles in 1960 and "Monster Mash" for Bobby "Boris" Pickett in 1962.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gary Paxton Tracks
Sort by
SPOOKIE MOVIES
Gary Paxton
SPOOKIE MOVIES
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SPOOKIE MOVIES
Last played on
Gary Paxton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist