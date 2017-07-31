James CherryAggressive Soul
James Cherry
James Andrew Antcliff (born April 8, 1993) is a singer whose name was changed to James Cherry after his father left the family home. Born in Leicester, Leicestershire, UK, he has been writing songs since he was 13.
His music is described as ‘aggressive soul’.
First played by Dean Jackson on BBC Introducing East Midlands in June 2015 his track ‘Cry Myself To Sleep’, taken from his self released debut EP ‘Blame It On Our Youth’, was soon crowned Track Of The Day by Clash (magazine) and picked up by Huw Stephens and Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1 amongst others.
- James Cherry - On My Mindhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wn58d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wn58d.jpg2016-05-29T14:13:00.000ZJames Cherry performs On My Mind at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wndy8
James Cherry - On My Mind
- James Cherry - Why Don't You Listenhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vbdb6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vbdb6.jpg2016-05-21T05:00:00.000ZJames Cherry - Why Don't You Listenhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03vbf6x
James Cherry - Why Don't You Listen
James Cherry Tracks
On My Mind
James Cherry
On My Mind
On My Mind
Hold On
James Cherry
Hold On
Hold On
Why Don't You Listen
James Cherry
Why Don't You Listen
Break Somebody
James Cherry
Break Somebody
Break Somebody
Small Talk
James Cherry
Small Talk
Small Talk
Break Somebody (Live In Session)
James Cherry
Break Somebody (Live In Session)
Break Somebody (Live In Session)
Small Talk (Live In Session)
James Cherry
Small Talk (Live In Session)
Small Talk (Live In Session)
Cry Myself To Sleep (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016) (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016)
James Cherry
Cry Myself To Sleep (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016) (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016)
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
Powderham Castle, Exeter
2016-05-29T19:34:49
29
May
2016
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
Powderham Castle, Exeter
