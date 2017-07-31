James Andrew Antcliff (born April 8, 1993) is a singer whose name was changed to James Cherry after his father left the family home. Born in Leicester, Leicestershire, UK, he has been writing songs since he was 13.

His music is described as ‘aggressive soul’.

First played by Dean Jackson on BBC Introducing East Midlands in June 2015 his track ‘Cry Myself To Sleep’, taken from his self released debut EP ‘Blame It On Our Youth’, was soon crowned Track Of The Day by Clash (magazine) and picked up by Huw Stephens and Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1 amongst others.