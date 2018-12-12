The Danish String Quartet formed in 2002, and has enjoyed a significant career so far. In January

2012 the quartet was appointed to the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Two programme beginning with the 2013-2014 season.

In 2009 the won First Prize in the Eleventh London International String Quartet Competition, and the performance was so convincing that it was awarded four additional prizes; The 20th Century Prize, the Beethoven Prize, the Sidney Griller Award and the Menton Festival Prize. Prior to this the quartet has won competitions in Denmark, Norway and Holland.

In 2006 the Danish String Quartet was the Danish Radio ‘Artist in Residence’. The residency gave the quartet

opportunity to record all Carl Nielsen’s String Quartets in the Danish Radio Concert Hall. The recordings were

released on the Dacapo label in 2007 and 2008 to critical acclaim.

2012 saw a new release from the quartet with works by Bartok and Beethoven.

The high technical and musical quality, the joy of playing, the powerful impact the quartet makes on stage and the

fresh approach to familiar repertoire has become a trademark for the Danish String Quartet. The four young musicians have performed all over Europe, returning repeatedly to particularly Germany and the UK, including London's Wigmore Hall. The quartet was announced NORDMETALL –Ensemble Prize Winner 2010 in the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Festival in Germany.

The quartet was awarded the highly prestigious Carl Nielsen Prize 2011 which is Denmark's largest cultural prize.