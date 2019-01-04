MilliePuerto Rican singer-actress Millie Corretjer. Born 18 April 1974
Millie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1974-04-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/431f6518-7563-42c5-8d1e-00c809de7354
Millie Biography (Wikipedia)
Milagros Ninette Corretjer Maldonado, known as Millie Corretjer (born April 18, 1974), is a Puerto Rican singer and actress. She is married to retired boxer Oscar De La Hoya. She is the granddaughter of influential poet and one-time Secretary General of the pro-independence Puerto Rican Nationalist Party Juan Antonio Corretjer.
