Sigurd Lie (May 23, 1871 – September 30, 1904) was a Norwegian composer and conductor.

Lie was born in Drammen. He grew up in Kristiansand, studied in Leipzig in the early 1890s, and then moved to Oslo to work as a conductor. He died of tuberculosis in Oslo in 1904.

Lie is known for romances, and his best-known work is the romance Sne (Snow) with lyrics by Helge Rode. He also wrote other well-regarded Norwegian romances, including Hav (The Sea) and Det er vaar (It Is Spring), both with lyrics by Idar Handagard. He also set poems by Vilhelm Krag to music.