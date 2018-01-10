Sigurd LieBorn 23 May 1871. Died 30 September 1904
Sigurd Lie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1871-05-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/431af276-4645-4a3b-8ecc-bf9dbdc68ccc
Sigurd Lie Biography (Wikipedia)
Sigurd Lie (May 23, 1871 – September 30, 1904) was a Norwegian composer and conductor.
Lie was born in Drammen. He grew up in Kristiansand, studied in Leipzig in the early 1890s, and then moved to Oslo to work as a conductor. He died of tuberculosis in Oslo in 1904.
Lie is known for romances, and his best-known work is the romance Sne (Snow) with lyrics by Helge Rode. He also wrote other well-regarded Norwegian romances, including Hav (The Sea) and Det er vaar (It Is Spring), both with lyrics by Idar Handagard. He also set poems by Vilhelm Krag to music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sigurd Lie Tracks
Sort by
Symphony in A minor
Sigurd Lie
Symphony in A minor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony in A minor
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist