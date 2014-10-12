ParisUS rapper Oscar Jackson Jr.. Born 29 October 1967
Paris
1967-10-29
Paris Biography (Wikipedia)
Oscar Jackson, Jr. (born October 29, 1967), better known by his stage name Paris, is an American rapper from San Francisco, California, known for his highly charged political and socially conscious lyrics. Influenced by the Black Panthers, he was once a member of the Nation of Islam.
