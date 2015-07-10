Convoy was a short lived San Diego, California rock band. After independently releasing Pineapple Recording Sessions, the group was signed to Hybrid Recordings. The label released Black Licorice in August 2001.

Convoy also recorded "Let's Spend the Night Together", a cover of the Rolling Stones song, for an ad campaign by Sheraton Hotels.

The band was formed by some members of Dishwater. Dishwater was a very successful California rock and roll band with members, Ryan Ramos, Jason Hill, Robbie Dodds, Mark Maigaard, and Jeff Winfrey. Dishwater was managed by Matthew Ramos, brother of Ryan Ramos. Dishwater released "The Wooden Nickle Album" independently selling tens of thousands of copies throughout the state of California.

The core members of Convoy formed Louis XIV soon after the group's dissolution.