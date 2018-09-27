Gustav KuhnAustrian conductor, stage director. Born 28 August 1945
Gustav Kuhn
1945-08-28
Abu Hassan (Overture)
Carl Maria von Weber
Beethoven - Intermezzo
Wolfgang Mitterer
Euryanthe (Overture)
Carl Maria von Weber
Leichte Kavallerie (Overture)
Franz von Suppé
Der Rose Pilgerfahrt Op 112 - Part 1
Robert Schumann
Proms 1983: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
1983-08-03T19:52:32
Proms 1983: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-13T19:52:32
Proms 1981: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
