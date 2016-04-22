Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Chorus
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Chorus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4313af8e-c0b1-4290-95ee-f4dc51fe0d80
Tracks
Sort by
Jerusalem, orch. Elgar for chorus and orchestra
Hubert Parry
Jerusalem, orch. Elgar for chorus and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rlq3c.jpglink
Jerusalem, orch. Elgar for chorus and orchestra
Last played on
Waltzing Matilda
Trad.
Waltzing Matilda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qx3j.jpglink
Waltzing Matilda
Singer
Last played on
Rule, Britannia, orch. Henry Wood
Thomas Arne
Rule, Britannia, orch. Henry Wood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024c0y7.jpglink
Rule, Britannia, orch. Henry Wood
Singer
Last played on
Brigg Fair
Benjamin Namdarian, Andrew Davis, Percy Grainger, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Frederick Delius & Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Chorus
Brigg Fair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brigg Fair
Performer
Last played on
Marching Song of Democracy (feat. Sir Andrew Davis, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Chorus & Melbourne Symphony Orchestra)
Percy Grainger
Marching Song of Democracy (feat. Sir Andrew Davis, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Chorus & Melbourne Symphony Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnh.jpglink
Marching Song of Democracy (feat. Sir Andrew Davis, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Chorus & Melbourne Symphony Orchestra)
Last played on
Back to artist