Milo Greene is a self-described cinematic indie pop band that formed in Los Angeles, California. Milo Greene is a quartet, with three lead singers. Band members Robbie Arnett, Graham Fink, and Marlana Sheetz share lead and backing vocal duties, often switching instruments during performances with Curtis Marrero on percussion.

