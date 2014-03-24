Mick JonesForeigner/Spooky Tooth. Born 27 December 1944
Mick Jones
1944-12-27
Mick Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Leslie Jones (born 27 December 1944 from Portsmouth, Hampshire) is an English musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer, best known as the founding member of the British-American rock band Foreigner. Prior to Foreigner, he was in the band Spooky Tooth.
Mick Jones Tracks
Hero
Frank Hero
Hero
Hero
Hero
Mick Jones
Hero
Hero
