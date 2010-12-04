Fire PartyFormed 1986. Disbanded 1990
Fire Party
1986
Fire Party Biography (Wikipedia)
Fire Party were a band from Washington, D.C. They were together from the autumn of 1986 to the spring of 1990. The band members were Amy Pickering (vocals), Natalie Avery (guitar), Kate Samworth (bass), and Nicky Thomas (drums).
Fire Party Tracks
Are You On ? BBC Session 17/10/1989
Stray Bullet BBC Session 17/10/1989
How To BBC Session 17/10/1989
Basis BBC Session 17/10/1989
