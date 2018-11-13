Big Walter HortonBlues harmonica player. Born 6 April 1917. Died 8 December 1981
Big Walter Horton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1917-04-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/430a451b-4e32-456d-ab29-4389c322ca45
Big Walter Horton Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Horton, better known as Big Walter (Horton) or Walter "Shakey" Horton (April 6, 1921 – December 8, 1981) was an American blues harmonica player. A quiet, unassuming, shy man, he is remembered as one of the premier harmonica players in the history of blues. Willie Dixon once called Horton "the best harmonica player I ever heard."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Big Walter Horton Tracks
Sort by
In The Mood
Big Walter Horton
In The Mood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Mood
Last played on
Don't Get Around Much Anymore
Big Walter Horton
Don't Get Around Much Anymore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Get Around Much Anymore
Last played on
I'm Ready
Bob Margolin
I'm Ready
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036cwb3.jpglink
I'm Ready
Last played on
Big Walter Horton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist