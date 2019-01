Hafdís Huld Þrastardóttir (born 22 May 1979), known simply as Hafdís Huld, is an Icelandic singer and actress. She began her musical career as a member of the electronic band GusGus in 1995 and left the group in 1999. Hafdís made her solo debut with her 2006 album Dirty Paper Cup.

