Nelson Smock Riddle Jr. (June 1, 1921 – October 6, 1985) was an American arranger, composer, bandleader and orchestrator whose career stretched from the late 1940s to the mid-1980s. His work for Capitol Records kept such vocalists as Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Judy Garland, Dean Martin, Peggy Lee, Johnny Mathis, Rosemary Clooney and Keely Smith household names. He found commercial and critical success again in the 1980s with a trio of Platinum albums with Linda Ronstadt. His orchestrations earned an Academy Award and three Grammy Awards.
Fascinating Rhythm
George Gershwin
Fascinating Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Fascinating Rhythm
Last played on
Too Marvellous For Words
Frank Sinatra
Too Marvellous For Words
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jy4pg.jpglink
Too Marvellous For Words
Last played on
By Strauss
George Gershwin
By Strauss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
By Strauss
Last played on
Let Yourself Go
Nelson Riddle
Let Yourself Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
Let Yourself Go
Last played on
Sposin'
Nelson Riddle
Sposin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
Sposin'
Last played on
Diga Diga Doo
Nelson Riddle
Diga Diga Doo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
Diga Diga Doo
Last played on
Have You Got Any Castles Baby?
Nelson Riddle
Have You Got Any Castles Baby?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
Have You Got Any Castles Baby?
Last played on
Shangri-La
Nelson Riddle
Shangri-La
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
Shangri-La
Last played on
Get Happy
Nelson Riddle
Get Happy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
Get Happy
Last played on
Lisbon Antigua
Nelson Riddle
Lisbon Antigua
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
Early Autumn
Ralph Burns
Early Autumn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtwz.jpglink
Early Autumn
Last played on
A Game Of Poker
Nelson Riddle
A Game Of Poker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
A Game Of Poker
Last played on
Witchcraft
Nelson Riddle
Witchcraft
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
Witchcraft
Last played on
You and the Night and the Music
Nelson Riddle
You and the Night and the Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
You and the Night and the Music
Last played on
Route 66
Nelson Riddle
Route 66
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
Route 66
Last played on
You Are My Lucky Star
Nelson Riddle
You Are My Lucky Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
You Are My Lucky Star
Last played on
One For My Baby (and One More For The Road)
Frank Sinatra
One For My Baby (and One More For The Road)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
One For My Baby (and One More For The Road)
Music Arranger
Last played on
By Strauss
Ella Fitzgerald
By Strauss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bm424.jpglink
By Strauss
Last played on
Then Ill Be Happy
Nelson Riddle
Then Ill Be Happy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
Then Ill Be Happy
Last played on
Whispering
Nelson Riddle
Whispering
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
Whispering
Last played on
Makin' Whoopee
Nelson Riddle
Makin' Whoopee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
Makin' Whoopee
Last played on
Let's Face The Music And Dance
Nelson Riddle
Let's Face The Music And Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
Let's Face The Music And Dance
Last played on
Life Is Just A Bowl Of Cherries
Nelson Riddle
Life Is Just A Bowl Of Cherries
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
Life Is Just A Bowl Of Cherries
Last played on
My Isle Of Golden Dreams
Nelson Riddle
My Isle Of Golden Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
All the Things You Are
Jerome Kern
All the Things You Are
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyq0.jpglink
All the Things You Are
Last played on
Easter Isle
Nelson Riddle
Easter Isle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
Easter Isle
Last played on
Let's Do It
Nelson Riddle
Let's Do It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
Let's Do It
Last played on
Younger Than Spingtime
Nelson Riddle
Younger Than Spingtime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
Younger Than Spingtime
Last played on
Without A Song
Nelson Riddle
Without A Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
Without A Song
Last played on
Can't We Be Friends
Linda Ronstadt
Can't We Be Friends
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmrn.jpglink
Can't We Be Friends
Last played on
Can-Can
Nelson Riddle
Can-Can
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
Can-Can
Last played on
Time Was
Nelson Riddle
Time Was
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
Time Was
Last played on
Walkin' My Baby Back Home
Nelson Riddle
Walkin' My Baby Back Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
Walkin' My Baby Back Home
Last played on
Darn That Dream
Nelson Riddle
Darn That Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
Darn That Dream
Last played on
Lolita (1962) "End Title (Love Theme)"
Bob Harris
Lolita (1962) "End Title (Love Theme)"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
Lolita (1962) "End Title (Love Theme)"
Orchestra
Last played on
Lolita (1962) "Lolita Ya Ya"
Nelson Riddle
Lolita (1962) "Lolita Ya Ya"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
Lolita (1962) "Lolita Ya Ya"
Last played on
September In The Rain
Nelson Riddle
September In The Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
September In The Rain
Last played on
Life Is A Game Of Poker
Nelson Riddle
Life Is A Game Of Poker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
Life Is A Game Of Poker
Last played on
A Sleeping Bee
Oscar Peterson
A Sleeping Bee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvyy.jpglink
A Sleeping Bee
Last played on
