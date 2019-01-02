Choir of New College OxfordFormed 1379
Choir of New College Oxford
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqg42.jpg
1379
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/430770c6-7720-4086-b5b6-045a6edad385
Tracks
Sort by
Here is the little door (Three Carol-anthems)
Herbert Howells
Here is the little door (Three Carol-anthems)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
Here is the little door (Three Carol-anthems)
Last played on
Adeste fideles (O come all ye faithful)
Anonymous, John Francis Wade, Choir of New College Oxford & Edward Higginbottom
Adeste fideles (O come all ye faithful)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg42.jpglink
Adeste fideles (O come all ye faithful)
Last played on
O magnum mysterium (4 Motets pour le temps de Noël)
Francis Poulenc
O magnum mysterium (4 Motets pour le temps de Noël)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt90.jpglink
O magnum mysterium (4 Motets pour le temps de Noël)
Last played on
There is an old belief (from Songs of Farewell)
Hubert Parry
There is an old belief (from Songs of Farewell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rlq3c.jpglink
There is an old belief (from Songs of Farewell)
Last played on
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day
John Gardner
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h40w9.jpglink
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day
A gallery carol
John Gardner
A gallery carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h40w9.jpglink
A gallery carol
Ceremony of Carols - Wolcum yole and There is o rose uem pastores laudavere
Benjamin Britten
Ceremony of Carols - Wolcum yole and There is o rose uem pastores laudavere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Ceremony of Carols - Wolcum yole and There is o rose uem pastores laudavere
Sumer is icumen in/Perspice Christicola
Edward Higginbottom, [anonymous] & Choir of New College Oxford
Sumer is icumen in/Perspice Christicola
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mq91b.jpglink
Sumer is icumen in/Perspice Christicola
Composer
Last played on
See the conquering hero (Judas Maccabeus)
George Frideric Handel
See the conquering hero (Judas Maccabeus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
See the conquering hero (Judas Maccabeus)
Last played on
Ave verum corpus, Op 2 No 1
Edward Elgar
Ave verum corpus, Op 2 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Ave verum corpus, Op 2 No 1
Last played on
Ave maris stella
Edvard Grieg
Ave maris stella
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Ave maris stella
Last played on
Ave verum corpus, K 618
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ave verum corpus, K 618
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Ave verum corpus, K 618
Ensemble
Last played on
Come Ye Sons of Art, away (Chorus & Sound the Trumpet)
Henry Purcell
Come Ye Sons of Art, away (Chorus & Sound the Trumpet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Come Ye Sons of Art, away (Chorus & Sound the Trumpet)
Last played on
Songs of Farewell: V. At the round earth's imagined corners
Hubert Parry
Songs of Farewell: V. At the round earth's imagined corners
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg42.jpglink
Songs of Farewell: V. At the round earth's imagined corners
Last played on
The Blue bird, Op.119, no.3
Charles Villiers Stanford
The Blue bird, Op.119, no.3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc6.jpglink
The Blue bird, Op.119, no.3
Last played on
Athalia: Act 3; Final scene
George Frideric Handel
Athalia: Act 3; Final scene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Athalia: Act 3; Final scene
Last played on
The Blue Bird
Charles Villiers Stanford
The Blue Bird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc6.jpglink
The Blue Bird
Last played on
4-Part Mass (Agnus Dei)
William Byrd
4-Part Mass (Agnus Dei)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp3.jpglink
4-Part Mass (Agnus Dei)
Last played on
The Skye Boat Song
A. C. Macleod, Heathcote Statham, Choir of New College Oxford & Edward Higginbottom
The Skye Boat Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg42.jpglink
The Skye Boat Song
Composer
Last played on
The King Shall Rejoice
William Boyce
The King Shall Rejoice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg42.jpglink
The King Shall Rejoice
Last played on
Ave Maria, Op 37 No 6
Sergei Rachmaninov
Ave Maria, Op 37 No 6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Ave Maria, Op 37 No 6
Last played on
Worthy is the Lamb (Messiah)
George Frideric Handel
Worthy is the Lamb (Messiah)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Worthy is the Lamb (Messiah)
Last played on
Agnus Dei arr from String Quartet in B minor
Samuel Barber
Agnus Dei arr from String Quartet in B minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0g.jpglink
Agnus Dei arr from String Quartet in B minor
Last played on
Agnus Dei
Samuel Barber
Agnus Dei
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0g.jpglink
Agnus Dei
Last played on
Ave Maria
Charles‐François Gounod
Ave Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgl.jpglink
Ave Maria
Last played on
Thou visitest the Earth from Thou, oh God art praised in Sion
Maurice Greene
Thou visitest the Earth from Thou, oh God art praised in Sion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qzq1h.jpglink
Thou visitest the Earth from Thou, oh God art praised in Sion
Performer
Last played on
The clouded scene begins to clear (Athalia)
George Frideric Handel
The clouded scene begins to clear (Athalia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
The clouded scene begins to clear (Athalia)
Last played on
Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (Gloria sei dir gesungen)
Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach
Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (Gloria sei dir gesungen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg42.jpglink
Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (Gloria sei dir gesungen)
Last played on
Ave Maria (Vespers)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Ave Maria (Vespers)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Ave Maria (Vespers)
Last played on
Ave Maria, Op 37 No 6 (All Night Vigil)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Ave Maria, Op 37 No 6 (All Night Vigil)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Ave Maria, Op 37 No 6 (All Night Vigil)
Last played on
Cantique de Jean Racine, Op 11
Gabriel Fauré
Cantique de Jean Racine, Op 11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Cantique de Jean Racine, Op 11
Ensemble
Last played on
Praise The Lord, O Jerusalem - Coronation Anthem For Chorus And Orchestra
William Boyce
Praise The Lord, O Jerusalem - Coronation Anthem For Chorus And Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg42.jpglink
Praise The Lord, O Jerusalem - Coronation Anthem For Chorus And Orchestra
Last played on
Rejoice in the Lord always
Henry Purcell
Rejoice in the Lord always
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Rejoice in the Lord always
Last played on
Insanae et Vanae Curae
Joseph Haydn
Insanae et Vanae Curae
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Insanae et Vanae Curae
Last played on
Totus tuus sum, Maria, Op 60
Henryk Mikolaj Górecki
Totus tuus sum, Maria, Op 60
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhbt.jpglink
Totus tuus sum, Maria, Op 60
Last played on
Requiem: In Paradisum
Gabriel Fauré
Requiem: In Paradisum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Requiem: In Paradisum
Ensemble
Last played on
O Lord let me know mine end
Thomas Tomkins
O Lord let me know mine end
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg42.jpglink
O Lord let me know mine end
Last played on
Linden Lea
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Linden Lea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Linden Lea
Last played on
Hallelujah from Messiah
Academy of Ancient Music
Hallelujah from Messiah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghf0h.jpglink
Hallelujah from Messiah
Last played on
Little Road to Bethlehem
Choir of New College Oxford
Little Road to Bethlehem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg42.jpglink
Little Road to Bethlehem
Last played on
The little road to Bethlehem
Michael Head
The little road to Bethlehem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg42.jpglink
The little road to Bethlehem
Last played on
Rocking Carol
Choir of New College Oxford
Rocking Carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg42.jpglink
Rocking Carol
Last played on
Playlists featuring Choir of New College Oxford
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 39
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ernq9r
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-17T19:35:54
17
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 37 - Choral Day
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9h6q9
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-15T19:35:54
15
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 37 - Choral Day
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 36 - Choral Day
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4m3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-15T19:35:54
15
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 36 - Choral Day
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 16
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efvrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-02T19:35:54
2
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 12
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edmc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1995-07-30T19:35:54
30
Jul
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist