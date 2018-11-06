Tindersticks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqg3x.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4306a798-e2f8-4192-9a45-2fd41cdae60c
Tindersticks Biography (Wikipedia)
Tindersticks are an English alternative rock band, formed in Nottingham in 1991. They released six albums before singer Stuart A. Staples embarked on a solo career. The band reunited briefly in 2006 and more permanently the following year. The band have recorded several film soundtracks.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tindersticks Performances & Interviews
Tindersticks Tracks
Marbles
Marbles
Marbles
Ballad Of Tindersticks (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 29 Apr 1997)
Ballad Of Tindersticks (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 29 Apr 1997)
Fast One - Shepherd's Bush Empire 1997
Fast One - Shepherd's Bush Empire 1997
Fast One - Shepherd's Bush Empire 1997
El Diablo En El Ojo (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 29 Apr 1997)
El Diablo En El Ojo (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 29 Apr 1997)
Plus De Liaisons
Plus De Liaisons
My Sister (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 29 Apr 1997)
My Sister (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 29 Apr 1997)
I Was Your Man (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 29 Apr 1997)
I Was Your Man (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 29 Apr 1997)
Dick's Slow Song (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 29 Apr 1997)
Dick's Slow Song (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 29 Apr 1997)
Don't Look Down (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 29 Apr 1997)
Don't Look Down (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 29 Apr 1997)
Bathtime (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 29 Apr 1997)
Bathtime (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 29 Apr 1997)
Travelling Light
Travelling Light
Travelling Light
She's Gone (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 29 Apr 1997)
She's Gone (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 29 Apr 1997)
Bathtime
Bathtime
Bathtime
Buried Bones (Mark Radcliffe session 6th Feb 1997)
Buried Bones (Mark Radcliffe session 6th Feb 1997)
Tiny Tears (Mark Radcliffe session 6th Feb 1997)
Tiny Tears (Mark Radcliffe session 6th Feb 1997)
Traveling Light (Mark Radcliffe session 6th Feb 1997)
Traveling Light (Mark Radcliffe session 6th Feb 1997)
Tiny Tears
Tiny Tears
Tiny Tears
El Diablo En El Ojo (Radio 1, Evening Session, 2 Mar 1995)
El Diablo En El Ojo (Radio 1, Evening Session, 2 Mar 1995)
Vertrauen II (Radio 1, Evening Session, 2 Mar 1995)
Vertrauen II (Radio 1, Evening Session, 2 Mar 1995)
She's Gone (Radio 1, Evening Session, 2 Mar 1995)
She's Gone (Radio 1, Evening Session, 2 Mar 1995)
Harry's Dilemma
Harry's Dilemma
Harry's Dilemma
The Other Side Of The World - 6Music Session 23/04/2008
The Other Side Of The World - 6Music Session 23/04/2008
The Flicker Of A Little Girl - 6Music Session 23/04/2008
The Flicker Of A Little Girl - 6Music Session 23/04/2008
Instrumental - 6Music Session 23/04/2008
Instrumental - 6Music Session 23/04/2008
Hungry - 6Music Session 23/04/2008
Hungry - 6Music Session 23/04/2008
Hungry - 6Music Session 23/04/2008
Talk To Me
Talk To Me
Talk To Me
My Sister (BBC In Session / Mark Radcliffe 080395)
My Sister (BBC In Session / Mark Radcliffe 080395)
Talk To Me (Radio 1, Evening Session, 2 Mar 1995)
Talk To Me (Radio 1, Evening Session, 2 Mar 1995)
A Night In (Radio 1 Session, 18 Jan 1994)
A Night In (Radio 1 Session, 18 Jan 1994)
A Night In (Radio 1 Session, 18 Jan 1994)
Snowy in F# Minor (Radio 1, John Peel Session, 18 Jan 1994)
Snowy in F# Minor (Radio 1, John Peel Session, 18 Jan 1994)
A Marriage Made In Heaven (Orchestral Version)
A Marriage Made In Heaven (Orchestral Version)
A Marriage Made In Heaven (Orchestral Version)
