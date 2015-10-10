Herschel EvansBorn 9 March 1909. Died 9 February 1939
1909-03-09
Herschel "Tex" Evans (9 March 1909 – 9 February 1939) was an American tenor saxophonist who worked in the Count Basie Orchestra. He also worked with Lionel Hampton and Buck Clayton. He is also known for starting his cousin Joe McQueen's interest in the saxophone.
Jumpin' At The Woodside
