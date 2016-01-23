John Francis Lickerish, known professionally as Francis Lickerish (born 11 April 1954 in Cambridge), is a British composer, guitarist and lutenist, and founder member of British art-rock band The Enid.

Lickerish was a member of The Enid from its creation in 1974 until 1980, and appears on their first four studio albums and the two 'Live at Hammersmith' albums. He is an alumnus of the Finchden Manor school, as are fellow Enid founders Robert John Godfrey and Stephen Stewart.

Lickerish appears uncredited as the session bass guitarist on the Kim Wilde song "Kids in America".

After leaving The Enid he graduated from Sheffield Hallam University, later pursuing a career in counselling, and is a respected professional in the fields of adult addiction and family services, working at Clouds House, The Priory and Capio Nightingale Hospital.

After a 20-year absence from the music industry, he formed a new band Secret Green, in 2006, who released their first album 'To Wake The King' in May 2009.