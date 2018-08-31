Julie Dawn ColeBorn 26 October 1957
Julie Dawn Cole
Julie Dawn Cole Biography (Wikipedia)
Julie Dawn Cole (born 26 October 1957) is an English actress who has been active for more than 40 years. She began as a child performer in what remains her best-remembered film, 1971's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, playing the spoiled Veruca Salt. She has two children.
I Want it Now/Oompa Loompa
Julie Dawn Cole
I Want it Now/Oompa Loompa
I Want it Now/Oompa Loompa
Last played on
