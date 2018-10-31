Buddy MacMasterBorn 18 October 1924. Died 20 August 2014
Buddy MacMaster
1924-10-18
Buddy MacMaster Biography (Wikipedia)
Hugh Alan "Buddy" MacMaster, CM ONS (October 18, 1924 – August 20, 2014) was a Canadian fiddler. He performed and recorded both locally and internationally, and was regarded as an expert on the tradition and lore of Cape Breton fiddle music.
Buddy MacMaster Tracks
THE SECOND STAR HORNPIPE/TOM MARSH'S HORNPIPE/COMPLIMENTS TO DOUG MACPHEE (feat. Howie MacDonald)
Buddy MacMaster
THE LITTLE PICKLE/COMPLIMENTS TO THE BOYS OF THE LOUGH/THE CANADIAN CLUB/THE CHAMPION JIG
Buddy MacMaster
FATHER JOHN ANGUS RANKIN/TRIP TO DUBLIN/HARRY BRADSHAW'S REEL/CAPE BRETON FIDDLER'S WELCOME TO SHETLAND
Buddy MacMaster
ALEX MACDONNELL'S FAVOURITE/QUEENSVILLE JIG/THE GREEN TREE/GORDON GRAHAM'S JIG (feat. Joey Beaton)
Buddy MacMaster
King George the Fourth & Old King George strathspeys
Buddy MacMaster
E MINOR JIGS: THE GOLDEN KEYBOARD/SWALLOWTAIL JIG/THE TWO MILE BRIDGE/CHAMPION JIG
Buddy MacMaster
CAPTAIN O'KANE/MISS HUTTON/O'DOWD'S FAVOURITE
Buddy MacMaster
Duncan Johnstone/Roderick Macdonald/Memories Of Hughena Ratchford/Wesley Gillis
Buddy MacMaster
E Minor Jigs: The Golden Keyboard/Swallowtail Jig/The Two Mile Bridge/Champion Jig
Buddy MacMaster
St Elmo Clog Set: St Elmo/Snowflake/The Gladstone Reel
Buddy MacMaster
Father john angus rankin
Buddy MacMaster
Donald Angus Beaton Set: Dan R's Favourite/Willie Frasr's/Francis Beaton's/Derrick Beaton'
Buddy MacMaster
The Little Pickle/Compliments To The Boys Of The Lough/The Canadian Club/The Champion Jig
Buddy MacMaster
Duke Of Gordon's Birthday/Sheehan's Reel/The
Buddy MacMaster
Duncan Johnstone/Roderick Macdonald/Memories
Buddy MacMaster
The Second Star Hornpipe/Tom Marsh's Hornpipe
Buddy MacMaster
The golden keyboard
Buddy MacMaster
Duncan johnstone set
Buddy MacMaster
Second star hornpipe
Buddy MacMaster
Dan R's favourite / Willie Frasers / Francis Beatons's / Derrick Beatons
Buddy MacMaster
Fr John Angus Rankine / Trip to Dublin / Harry Bradshaw's Reel / Cape Breton Fiddlers welc
Buddy MacMaster
