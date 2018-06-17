Shelagh McDonaldBorn 1948
Shelagh McDonald
1948
Shelagh McDonald Biography (Wikipedia)
Shelagh McDonald (born 1948, Edinburgh, Scotland) is a Scottish folk singer, songwriter and guitarist who released two albums before her abrupt and mysterious disappearance in 1971.
Shelagh McDonald Tracks
Ophelia's Song
Shelagh McDonald
Ophelia's Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ophelia's Song
Last played on
Liz's Song
Shelagh McDonald
Liz's Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Liz's Song
Last played on
Mirage
Shelagh McDonald
Mirage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mirage
Last played on
The Dowie Dens of Yarrow
Shelagh MacDonald
The Dowie Dens of Yarrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dowie Dens of Yarrow
Performer
Last played on
Let No Man Steal Your Thyme
Shelagh McDonald
Let No Man Steal Your Thyme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let No Man Steal Your Thyme
Last played on
Richmond
Shelagh McDonald
Richmond
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Richmond
Last played on
Look Over The Hills And Far away
Shelagh McDonald
Look Over The Hills And Far away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Look Over The Hills And Far away
Last played on
Book Of Rhyme
Shelagh McDonald
Book Of Rhyme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Book Of Rhyme
Last played on
Waiting For The Wind To Rise
Shelagh McDonald
Waiting For The Wind To Rise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ophelia
Shelagh McDonald
Ophelia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ophelia
Last played on
Peacock Lady
Shelagh McDonald
Peacock Lady
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peacock Lady
Last played on
Stargazer
Shelagh McDonald
Stargazer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stargazer
Last played on
Rigs O' Rye
Shelagh McDonald
Rigs O’ Rye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rigs O’ Rye
Last played on
Orchard Of Delights
Shelagh McDonald
Orchard Of Delights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Orchard Of Delights
Last played on
Fame Fatale
Shelagh McDonald
Fame Fatale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fame Fatale
Last played on
The Snows They Melt The Soonest
Shelagh McDonald
The Snows They Melt The Soonest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
