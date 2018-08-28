The Adicts are a British punk band from Ipswich, Suffolk, England. One of the most popular punk rock bands in the 1980s, they were often in the indie charts during that decade.

The Adicts originated as Afterbirth & the Pinz in late 1975. They soon changed their name to the Adicts and became known for their distinctive Clockwork Orange "droog" image. "droog" is a word derived from fictional Nadsat language, meaning "Friend" (a combination of Russian and English). which along with their urgent, uptempo music and light-hearted lyrics, helped set them apart from other punk bands. In the 1980s, they temporarily changed their name to Fun Adicts (for a children's TV appearance) and then ADX (after signing to a major label).

Their music has catchy melodies and lyrics, and often features extra instruments and sound clips, such as carousel music in "How Sad", violin played by Derick Cook in "Joker in the Pack", and gongs and keyboard percussion by Anthony Boyd in "Chinese Takeaway".