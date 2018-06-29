Lee BurridgeBorn November 1968
Lee Burridge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/42f83694-9fcc-496f-815a-aa9d140c56ba
Lee Burridge Biography (Wikipedia)
Lee Burridge is a DJ, producer, and record label owner who helped launch the underground club scene in Hong Kong during the early 1990s, and today plays at nightclubs across the world. Renowned for his storytelling musical style in his DJ sets as well as for his energy and enthusiasm in the DJ booth, his style encompasses the deeper and groovier end of house and techno. Equally suited to night time as they are for sunrise or sunset events. Burridge was a member of England's Tyrant Soundsystem (along with DJs Craig Richards and Sasha) and has mixed albums for labels such as Balance, Fabric, Global Underground and Hooj Choons.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lee Burridge Tracks
Sort by
Elongi (feat. Junior)
Lee Burridge
Elongi (feat. Junior)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elongi (feat. Junior)
Performer
Last played on
Fur die Liebe
Lee Burridge
Fur die Liebe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fur die Liebe
Last played on
12cc
Lee Burridge
12cc
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
12cc
Performer
Last played on
Loopyness
Lee Burridge
Loopyness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Loopyness
Performer
Last played on
Lingala (Gorje Hewek & Izhevski Remix) (feat. Junior)
Lee Burridge
Lingala (Gorje Hewek & Izhevski Remix) (feat. Junior)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lingala (Gorje Hewek & Izhevski Remix) (feat. Junior)
Performer
Remix Artist
Last played on
Stand Up Right
Lee Burridge
Stand Up Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stand Up Right
Performer
Last played on
Lee Burridge Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist