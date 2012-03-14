Queens is a Polish girl trio formed in February 2005 by Polish Music Agency. The group is one of the best known girl bands in Poland. After scoring a minor success with their debut album, the group started touring, but illnesses caused several shows to be cancelled. The group was then recast, with only Monika Niedek retained from the original members. The new lineup's first single, "We Are The Queens", was finally released in early 2007, but the song didn't gain much success. A bit later, when the video was recorded, Queens did a short promotional campaign and finally decided to take a short break. After the break, both the whole group and the Polish Music Agency decided to remix and re-release the last single. East Clubbers have mixed the song in 5 different versions. The re-released single also includes a song "Piękne Chwile" (Beautiful Moments), which was the Polish-language version of "We're The Queens".