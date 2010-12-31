Peter CorneliusAustrian singer. Born 29 January 1951
Peter Cornelius
1951-01-29
Peter Cornelius Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Cornelius (born January 29, 1951 in Vienna, Austria) is an Austrian pop-singer, guitarist and a former member of Enigma.
Peter Cornelius Tracks
The Three Kings
Peter Cornelius
The Three Kings
