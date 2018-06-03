YugabharathiPoet / Lyricist
Yugabharathi
Yugabharathi Biography (Wikipedia)
Yugabharathi is a Tamil poet and lyricist. His birth name was "Prem Kumar" and he was known as "Kumar" by his family and friends. During the early 90's when he began writing poems for magazines he started using the pen name "Yugabharathi" in honour of the great Tamil poet Subramanya Bharathi, commonly known as Mahakavi Bharithiyar.
Debuting in the film Aanandham with lyrics for the song "Pallankuzhiyin vattam parthaen", he has become a successful lyricist penning more than 1000 songs.
