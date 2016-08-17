Phil AlvinBorn 6 March 1953
Phil Alvin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953-03-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/42f20070-523e-42c3-953f-26536689a1a9
Phil Alvin Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Joseph Alvin (born March 6, 1953) is an American singer and guitarist known primarily as the leader of the rock band The Blasters.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Phil Alvin Tracks
Sort by
American Music
Phil Alvin
American Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
American Music
Last played on
Mister Kicks
Dave Alvin
Mister Kicks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mister Kicks
Last played on
Phil Alvin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist