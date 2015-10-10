Leonard "Lennie" Hastings (born 5 January 1927 in Carshalton - died 14 July 1978 in London) was an English jazz drummer.

Hastings played in military bands during World War II, then played with Freddy Randall (1950–54) and Alex Welsh (1954-57). Following these engagements Hastings played in local combos and led an ensemble in Düsseldorf, then played with Nat Gonella briefly before rejoining Welsh. He was Welsh's drummer for well over a decade, during which time he also recorded with Earl Hines, Rex Stewart, Eddie Davis, Ben Webster, and Bill Coleman. He was particularly popular in TV appearances with the Alex Welsh band, and was known as "Herr" Lennie Hastings, in his trademark lederhosen, and noted for ending numbers with a shout of "Oolya Oolya".

In 1972 he left Welsh's group due to failing health and formed his own band. Personnel at the start was Nick Stevenson (tpt), Ron Brown (tmb), Malcolm Everson (clt/bari sax), Martin Taylor (guitar), Jamie Evans (pno) and Peter Skivington (bass) but the effort of running a band proved a little too much for him and, despite an encouraging reception from audiences, the band petered out after eight or nine months.