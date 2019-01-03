Courtney Marie AndrewsBorn 7 November 1990
Courtney Marie Andrews (born November 7, 1990) is an American singer-songwriter originally from Phoenix, Arizona, United States. She released her first album, Urban Myths, in 2008, and she has released five albums since. From 2010 to 2011, Andrews was an auxiliary member of Jimmy Eat World, appearing on their 2010 album Invented and acting as their keyboardist and backing vocalist on the subsequent tour.
Courtney Marie Andrews Interview and Session
2017-04-19
Ricky has a session and interview with Americana singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews.
Courtney Marie Andrews Interview and Session
Courtney Marie Andrews - Table For One
2017-04-18
Courtney Marie Andrews performs live on Another Country with Ricky Ross
Courtney Marie Andrews - Table For One
Courtney Marie Andrews - I'll Be Here In The Morning
2017-04-18
Courtney Marie Andrews covers Townes Van Zandt for Another Country with Ricky Ross
Courtney Marie Andrews - I'll Be Here In The Morning
Courtney Marie Andrews - Put The Fire Out
2017-04-18
Courtney Marie Andrews performs live for Another Country with Ricky Ross
Courtney Marie Andrews - Put The Fire Out
May Your Kindness Remain
Courtney Marie Andrews
May Your Kindness Remain
Long Road Back To You
Courtney Marie Andrews
Long Road Back To You
Long Road Back To You
Kindness Of Strangers
Courtney Marie Andrews
Kindness Of Strangers
Kindness Of Strangers
Two Cold Nights In Buffalo
Courtney Marie Andrews
Two Cold Nights In Buffalo
Table for One
Courtney Marie Andrews
Table for One
Table for One
Honest Life
Courtney Marie Andrews
Honest Life
Honest Life
Last played on
Heart And Mind
Courtney Marie Andrews
Heart And Mind
Heart And Mind
Lift The Lonely From My Heart
Courtney Marie Andrews
Lift The Lonely From My Heart
Not the End
Courtney Marie Andrews
Not the End
Not the End
How Quickly Your Heart Mends
Courtney Marie Andrews
How Quickly Your Heart Mends
Rough Around The Edges
Courtney Marie Andrews
Rough Around The Edges
Rough Around The Edges
This House
Courtney Marie Andrews
This House
This House
