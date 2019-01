Kim Kyung-ho (Hangul: 김경호; born June 7, 1971) is a South Korean singer who is referred to as a "legend of rock" for his efforts in bringing rock music to South Korea and his 4 octave vocal range. He makes frequent appearances on South Korean variety shows.

