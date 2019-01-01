김경호South Korean rock singer. Born 7 June 1971
김경호
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971-06-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/42f019cc-bd72-4c74-a7c8-cc16b6eb7701
김경호 Biography (Wikipedia)
Kim Kyung-ho (Hangul: 김경호; born June 7, 1971) is a South Korean singer who is referred to as a "legend of rock" for his efforts in bringing rock music to South Korea and his 4 octave vocal range. He makes frequent appearances on South Korean variety shows.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
김경호 Tracks
Sort by
김경호 Links
Back to artist