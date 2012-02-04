BelfegoreGerman new wave band. Formed 1982. Disbanded 1985
1982
Belfegore Biography (Wikipedia)
Belfegore was a short-lived German gothic new wave band, formed in the early 1980s by Meikel Clauss. The group released several singles and two albums, initially for the German independent label Pure Freude and later for Elektra. Belfegore are probably best known now for the US college radio hit "All That I Wanted", the video to which aired on MTV, VH1 and USA Network.
