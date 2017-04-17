Kuldeep Singh, famous as K. Deep (born 10 December 1940) is a Punjabi singer. He sang most of the duets with his wife, singer Jagmohan Kaur. The duo is known for their comedy characters Mai Mohno and Posti. Poodna is another notable song by the duo. He was the first to sing songs penned by Shiv Kumar Batalvi. In 2010, he got PTC Life Time Achievement Award, along with Babu Singh Maan, which was presented to him by Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan.