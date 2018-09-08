Fracus & DarwinHardcore / Electronica. Formed 2009
Fracus & Darwin
2009
Fracus & Darwin Biography (Wikipedia)
Fracus & Darwin are a DJ and production duo from the United Kingdom, known for producing a variety of electronic music styles. They have been guests on BBC Radio 1 and have performed at clubs and festivals across the world.
They have released four studio albums on the label Hardcore Underground as well as producing music for the gaming industry, having had tracks featured on releases such as Music of Dance Dance Revolution X. They have also undertaken production work for Nintendo, Konami Japan and Capcom.
They have been interviewed and featured in industry magazines such as Spindle Magazine and YourEDM.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fracus & Darwin Tracks
We Get High
We Get High
Last played on
Like An Animal
Like An Animal
Last played on
Will You Hold Me
Will You Hold Me
Last played on
