Fracus & Darwin are a DJ and production duo from the United Kingdom, known for producing a variety of electronic music styles. They have been guests on BBC Radio 1 and have performed at clubs and festivals across the world.

They have released four studio albums on the label Hardcore Underground as well as producing music for the gaming industry, having had tracks featured on releases such as Music of Dance Dance Revolution X. They have also undertaken production work for Nintendo, Konami Japan and Capcom.

They have been interviewed and featured in industry magazines such as Spindle Magazine and YourEDM.