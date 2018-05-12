George Koller (born December 9, 1958 in Edmonton, Alberta) is a Canadian bassist and multi-instrumentalist who has played professionally and extensively within most genres of music and is best known for his work in jazz, free jazz, folk music, world music and world fusion. His current base of operations is Toronto, (Canada).

In over three decades, George has accumulated hundreds of diverse performing and recording credits and some of the artists he has worked with are: The Shuffle Demons, Phil Woods, Peter Gabriel, Loreena McKennitt, Bruce Cockburn, Holly Cole, Richard Underhill, Graeme Kirkland, The Toronto Tabla Ensemble, William Beauvais, Dominic Mancuso, David Clayton-Thomas, Doug Riley, Valdy, Issa, Autorickshaw, Larry Coryell, Sonny Stitt, Dizzy Gillespie, Art Farmer, Herb Ellis, Moe Koffman, Ron Korb, Eddie Harris, and Mary Wilson of The Supremes.

In the last decade, he has produced music for Yoga and Indian Classical music artists. His playing of Indian stringed instruments -- Sitar, Sarode, Tanpura, and the violin-like Esraj and Dilruba—are featured in the motion pictures Such a Long Journey and Possible Worlds.