Doris Norton is an Italian pioneer of electronic and computer music. Norton was the first musical endorser for Apple computers and her first album, "Under Ground" had an Apple logo on the front. Later, Norton released two albums with IBM Computer Music, "Automatic Feeling" and "The Double Side of Science. Norton was also involved with the Italian progressive rock band, Jacula.
