Yip HarburgBorn 8 April 1896. Died 4 March 1981
Yip Harburg
1896-04-08
Yip Harburg Biography (Wikipedia)
Edgar Yipsel "Yip" Harburg (born Isidore Hochberg, Yiddish: איסידור הוכברג; April 8, 1896 or 1898 – March 5, 1981) was an American popular song lyricist and librettist who worked with many well-known composers. He wrote the lyrics to the standards "Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?" (with Jay Gorney), "April in Paris", and "It's Only a Paper Moon", as well as all of the songs in The Wizard of Oz, including "Over the Rainbow". He was known for the social commentary of his lyrics, as well as his liberal sensibilities. He championed racial and gender equality and union politics. He also was an ardent critic of religion.
Yip Harburg Tracks
Over The Rainbow
Yip Harburg
Over The Rainbow
Over The Rainbow
Last played on
Somewhere Over the Rainbow (BBC Proms 2014)
Rufus Wainwright
Somewhere Over the Rainbow (BBC Proms 2014)
Somewhere Over the Rainbow (BBC Proms 2014)
Last played on
Over the Rainbow
Harold Arlen
Over the Rainbow
Over the Rainbow
Orchestra
Last played on
Its Only A Paper Moon
Nat King Cole
Its Only A Paper Moon
Its Only A Paper Moon
Last played on
Lydia The Tattooed Lady
Yip Harburg
Lydia The Tattooed Lady
Lydia The Tattooed Lady
Last played on
