Thái ThanhBorn 5 August 1934
Thái Thanh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1934-08-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/42df2688-8d36-4d9a-9d91-86902f3bd012
Thái Thanh Biography (Wikipedia)
Thái Thanh (born in 1934 in Hanoi as Phạm Thị Băng Thanh) is a Vietnamese-American singer. During the 1960s, she was one of the most famous singers in the traditional style. She emigrated to become part of the musical diaspora in Orange County, California after the Fall of Saigon.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thái Thanh Tracks
Sort by
Bung Sang
Thái Thanh
Bung Sang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bung Sang
Last played on
Thái Thanh Links
Back to artist