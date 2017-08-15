Iancu DumitrescuBorn 15 July 1944
Iancu Dumitrescu
1944-07-15
Iancu Dumitrescu Biography (Wikipedia)
Iancu Dumitrescu (born 15 July 1944) is a Romanian avant-garde composer.
Iancu Dumitrescu Tracks
Telesma (for Bass Clarinet, Ensemble and Computer Assisted Sounds)
Ana-Maria Avram
Elan and Performance
Iancu Dumitrescu
Hazard and Tectonics (World premiere)
Iancu Dumitrescu
